First aid hero award for Kirkcaldy ScotRail worker who helped saved woman’s life

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

ScotRail employee Carol Ewing was honoured after coming to the aid of a woman standing very close to the edge of the platform at Kirkcaldy railway station last February. She was named first aid hero of the year at the 11th annual event in Glasgow, and hosted by Scotland’s only dedicated first aid charity, St Andrew’s First Aid. Carol was hailed for her ““Her compassion, bravery, empathy and calm nature .”

She calmly introduced herself and the female stated that she intended to harm herself. In a prompt reaction, knowing a train was due at the station within minutes, Carol raised the concern to the ScotRail control room via the station platform help point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Continuing her calm engagement, she managed to position herself between the woman and the tracks and was able to slowly manoeuvre the female away from the platform and into safety. For more than 30 minutes, Carol remained level-headed showing empathy and understanding towards the woman, providing her with re-assurance until the emergency services arrived at the station. Her vigilance, quick thinking and personable approach saved her from harm and allowed her to receive the necessary professional support she needed.

Carol Ewing with her first aid hero award (Pic: Jeff Holmes)

Carol said: “I am completely honoured to have received the award. It goes without saying that first aid spans well beyond the skills of CPR, there are many other ways you can help to save lives. On that evening, my instinct kicked in and I knew I had to be calm and personable even though I was scared. I had to think what does that person need me to do right now, and be able to do it calmly to ensure she didn’t come into any harm. I am proud of myself for intervening but more proud that I was able to help someone in such a difficult place. I hope this story inspires others to learn more about first aid and mental health first aid training.”