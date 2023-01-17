The event is being held at Bowhouse in the East Neuk, and will feature everything from workshops, talks, and hands-on activity - plus the results of the 2023 Scottish Bread Championship.

Bowhouse, near St Monans, is a well established food hub for small businesses and producers, and is seen as the ideal location for the competition.

Judging will take place on Thursday, February 23 with a dozen or so eminent judges including chefs, grain experts and representatives from the Real Bread Campaign. The winners will be announced on the 25th.

Bronze, silver and gold certificates will be awarded, with one overall supreme champion and a reserve champion. Previous winners include Wild Hearth Bakery from Comrie, and Company Bakery, Edinburgh.

New for 2023 is “The People’s Bread” - a loaf made to Scotland The Bread’s ‘People’s Bread’ standard for a well-fermented loaf, made with a high proportion of locally-milled organic Scottish-grown grain, aimed at producing a nutritious, affordable and accessible bread for everybody.

Another new class will feature sourdough pastries, aimed at celebrating the skill of Scotland’s artisan bakers who use traditional long fermentation methods to produce favourites such as croissants and Danish pastries.

Scotland The Bread and Scottish Food Guide continue as sponsors, and the championship also the backing of the Edinburgh Bakers Trust, a registered charity whose purpose is the advancement of baking education, arts, heritage, culture and science.

The festival will also feature the premiere of a short film celebrating the new wave of agroecological Scottish grain, flour AND bread