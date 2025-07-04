Free guided Tours to the interior of the Queensferry Crossing deck are being offered as part of Doors Open Day.

The event is being hosted by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland, and takes place on September 27.

The tours will be the first event of its kind on the UK’s tallest bridge, which opened in 2017. They will depart every 20 minutes from the bridge office in South Queensferry. Lasting 90 minutes, they will visit parts of the crossing normally closed to the public, including the interior of the box girder deck and the central reservation where the bridge’s cable stays are anchored. Commentary will be provided by experienced members of staff from BEAR Scotland.

There is no charge, but donations to charity will be welcomed. All money raised will go to BEAR Scotland’s national charity partner Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland. A total of 180 places will be available, allocated via a random ballot which will open later this month. Members of the public are encouraged to follow @setrunkroads and @theforthbridges on X to be first in line when the ballot opens.

The Queensferry Crossing (Pic: Lisa Ferguson)

Everyone who attends will also have the chance to enter a charity prize draw for one of five trips for two to the top of the crossing’s main towers.

David Bishop, BEAR Scotland’s south east bridges manager, said: “For the past three years we’ve held successful Doors Open Day events at the Forth Road Bridge, and this year we want to offer a similar opportunity for members of the public to get behind the scenes at the Queensferry Crossing.

“The tours will give people an unprecedented chance to see the bridge up close in areas normally inaccessible to the public, and to learn from the engineers who manage and maintain this iconic structure”

Last year’s Forth Road Bridge Doors Open Day attracted over 12,000 applications.