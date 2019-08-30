First ever Fife Women Rocks awards wins more support

Business Gateway Fife is the latest organisation to show its support for the first Fife Women Rock awards.

The organisation provides a wide range of support and advice to individuals looking to set up in business, and newly formed and existing businesses looking to develop.

Organisers & judges of 'Queendon of Fife Awards' - back - Colin Wallace, Cara Forrester, Allan Crow - front - Lorraine Brown, Annie Crow, Jo King (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Cara Forrester, editor of online women’s magazine Queendom of Fife, who together with Annie Crow, organised the awards, welcomed the support.

The organisation has been assisting the Queendom of Fife to develop an online enterprise platform as well as giving access to other services.

Cara said “Business Gateway Fife has already given me tremendous advice and support as I work to start up the Queendom of Fife magazine and PR consultancy as a business.

“As well as supporting my online development they’ve also been giving me advice about other aspects of setting up a business too and shared valuable insight and advice into event management for Fife Women Rock.”

Pamela Stevenson of Business Gateway Fife added: “This new event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase the amazing female talent that is embedded in Fife’s business community.

“The Queendom of Fife, although still in the early stages, has grown rapidly into an online female business networking platform, that has an established following.

“I applaud Cara for her belief in the celebration of women in business and the achievements she has made to date and we are extremely happy to support Fife Women Rock.”

With two weeks to go until the event on September 12 at Harbour View, Kinghorn, finishing touches, including the awards which will be given out to winners on the night, are being finalised.

Local company Toast are sponsoring the extra special trophies – which will be revealed on the night.

Annie Crow, of Confidence with Annie, said: “Toast have been amazing and have taken care of sourcing, ordering and engraving our beautiful awards.

“We don’t want to give anything away about what they will look like, but they are exactly what we wanted – something dazzling and which will give the winners something to remember the night they were crowned as Fife women who rock.

Other sponsors are Kinghorn Building Services Ltd, Juiceology, My Cherry Pie, Fife for Kids, ScottFit, Willow & Plum, Vintage Gathering, New Leaf Therapies, Rachel McLean Photography, LJ Events, Lucy Designs and Bliss Beauty.

A percentage of ticket sales will go to Fife Women’s Aid.