First ever gold award for Fife community radio station

K107FM led the way at the Community Radio Awards where it scooped a first ever gold and one silver award plus two bronze - more than any other Scottish station.

In total, the station had nominations across six of the 19 categories at the event held in Bedford which recognised the great work community radio does.

The gold award for Sage Person of the Year went to Craig Mitchell, while Collette Burns’; Letty Rocks Show wons silver in the specialist music show of the year.

Alex Airnes and Craig Mitchell with some of K107FM's awards

There were bronze awards for the Saturday Sports Show hosted by Graeme Kilgour, and the station’s marriage competition and ceremony staged at The Mercat Shopping Centre. It was collected by Alex Airnes.

The awards underlined the continued growth of the Kirkcaldy based broadcaster after single Bronze Community Radio Award wins in both 2020 and 2021. It also marked the second successive win for the Saturday Sports Show - great reward for the team of volunteers who host and produce the shows.

Craig, who is also interim chair at K107FM, said: “To receive the station’s first ever gold award was very exciting both personally and for the station and justifies all the work that goes on behind the scenes each week, for all our presenters.

“I am incredibly proud of the trustees and members for all their efforts over the last year, during which, the station has continued to evolve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The pinnacle of this year, must be achieving a gold, silver and two bronzes at the awards, making us the most successful Scottish Community Radio Station of 2022!

“Our programmes are both entertaining and innovative, but always with a local feel. Clearly, we are a station, run by a team of committed volunteers, which continues to improve, to deliver and to connect with our community. “