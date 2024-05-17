Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirkcaldy’s first ever dedicated gaming cafe will open its doors tomorrow (Saturday, May 18), promising food, drinks and board games.

The Other Place on Kirk Wynd was announced late last year and after a period of renovation, it will open tomorrow. Ieuan Ledger is the floor manager, and he said the space will be unrecognisable to those who have previously visited when it was Jock’s Grill House which has moved into the High Street.

He said: “It's been longer than we'd have liked, I think for anybody who knew the premises when it was Jock’s Grill House, when they see it as the Other Place it's going to be barely recognisable. It’s an entirely different space now.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hope is that the cafe will provide a space for those interested in playing games and has drawn inspiration from similar premises around the country.

The doors are set to open this weekend (Pic: Submitted)

Ieuan said: “I've often found that I can buy all the board games in the world and not have the time or space for people to play them with. What we really want to be able to do is give people a place to come and play games with maybe their friends. Maybe they've just found a board game they want to play. There'll be people here that they can do that with.”

The hope is that the space will soon be available for hire for those looking to take on more space-intense games like Dungeons and Dragons.

Ieuan said: “As time passes, we're going to be able to offer other spaces to people who need a space to play. One of the most difficult things to do is finding a space that's big enough for five or six people to sit around and what we can do is rent out that out for hours at a time so they don't need to worry about feeling cramped – they will have enough space.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not just board games on offer though, the cafe boasts trained baristas and chefs who have created a tailored menu for the space. Ieuan said: “It's going to be more something that you can eat while you play. You don’t need to put the game aside while you're eating.”