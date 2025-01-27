Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fife’s first female gritter driver has joined the team deployed to keep the region’s roads safe.

Jennifer McWhirter is a technician in the Passenger Transport Team at Fife Council, and for the first time this winter, she is also stepping in to take some shifts, working as part of the reload gritting team.

It has been kept busy over the past weeks as temperatures have dropped. During the severely cold conditions, the task of keeping our roads safe in such sustained low temperatures has been a challenge and key staff have been working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep the road network open.

Additional personnel from other parts of the council are often deployed to work on the road network when required and when weather is extremely bad, arrangements for external resources, plant and equipment are made.

Jennifer's weekday gritting shifts can start any time between 7:00m and 5:00am, which means when she is on standby, she can be up at 4.30 am, work her shift and then finish just before she walks into the office to start her day job at 8:00am.

It's a busy schedule for Jennifer who said, "Although it can be tough hearing the alarm go off at 4.30am, it's surprising how quickly it gets to 8:00am when I'm due in the office.

"I've not had many experiences of extremely hazardous conditions but I do often think that I really have to have my wits about me driving this 24 tonne lorry on a stretch of road before any other vehicles have used it. Similarly, when conditions can change quickly, I need to be alert. So I'm usually in bed by 9:00 when I know I'm on a 5:00 am start. If I'm out in the evening, it depends when I finish whether I need to be in the office next day."

The council’s winter fleet includes 27 vehicles like the one Jennifer drives as well as a further 51 which can be used during severe conditions, including 30 small footpath tractors capable of clearing and salting footpaths. This year it has taken a delivery of 5,000 tonnes of salt, bringing the current stock level to 23,000 tonnes and a further 3,000 tonnes will be added during the winter period.