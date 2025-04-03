First glimpse of new £140,000 play area in Fife village after locals have their say
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The £140,000 initiative comes after a consultation with local residents in Star of Markinch. The playpark will be paid for by Fife Council and Section 75 funding - money that developers pay to help improve local services and infrastructure when they build new houses. Star Parent Council is also actively fundraising at present.
Over 70 people took part in the consultation and the final design takes on board their suggestions and choices.
The new design is a wooden theme and contains a cableway, four-tower multiunit, forest bug seesaw, double bay swing including an inclusive seat and you & me seat, a carousel with seats, a snail spinner and a slide.
Once all the funding is in place, hopefully by the summer, it will go out to tender for construction to get underway.
Councillor Linda Erskine spokesperson for communities, said: “A huge thank you to everyone who took part in the consultation to let us know what they would like to see in the new play area. The new equipment will be suitable and is accessible for everyone.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.