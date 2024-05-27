First glimpse of new statue to honour golf legend Old Tom Morris in St Andrews

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first glimpse of a new statue to honour legendary golfer Old Tom Morris has been revealed.

The group behind the initiative has also lodged a planning application to site it in St Andrews close to the world renowned Old Course.

Old Tom is a revered figure within the sport and a four-times Open champion. Born in St Andrews in 1821, he is generally regarded as the world's first professional golfer. He finished second in the first Open Championship in 1860, and won the Claret Jug in 1861, in 1862, 1864 and 1867. He is buried in the churchyard of St Andrew's Cathedral where a bronze statue attracts thousands of golfers each year to pay homage.

Now, a new statue is aimed at inspiring today’s golfers as they play one of the greatest links courses in the world.

The statue of Old Tom Morris prior to bronzed casting (Pic: Fife Council planning papers)

The Old Tom Statue Project Group has commissioned David Annand to make the sculpture. He has designed many statues in the UK and Ireland, including John Rattray on Leith Links in Edinburgh, and Bishop Wardlaw, the founder of the University of St Andrews.

A planning application submitted to Fife Council this week featured the first images of the statue as a work in progress.

The group has agreed with Build Heritage for a site in Golf Place which would give it strong connections to the adjacent course. A design statement, submitted as part of the application, said: “Given the historic associations with golf in St Andrews, the erection of a statue in this location has the potential to make a positive contribution to the setting of the surrounding listed buildings and to the character and appearance of this part of the conservation area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, the St Andrews Links Trust gave the statue plan its backing, and the aim is to have it unveiled in time for the AIG Women’s Open which is expected to bring 50,000 golf fans to town in late August. The event has already prompted thre local authority to relax rules on short term lets to ensure there is sufficient accommodation to house visitors.

Ronald Sandford who chairs the project group, previously said: “Old Tom was a legend in his own lifetime and known then as the Grand Old Man of Golf. Be it winner of four Opens, or the creator of over 100 courses, he is Scotland’s greatest golfing icon and it is appropriate that St Andrews should herald one of its finest sons.”

The idea for a statue came after Mr Sanford saw a sculpture to Old Tom while playing Rosapenna in County Donegal - “that statue was my inspiration and proved to be the beginning of a long running odyssey.’

Mr Annand said sculpting the statue was “the opportunity of a lifetime “ and added: “It may well be a new target line for those playing from the 18th tee. My hope is that a few words with Old Tom before you tee off the first will settle any first tee nerves.”