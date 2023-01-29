The development by Whiteburn features 72 new two, three and four bedroom homes and 15 affordable homes on Loughborough Road.

The school closed in 2016, and the abandoned building suffered several devastating fires before finally being demolished to allow construction work to begin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eve McCurrich, managing director for Whiteburn said: “This is a really special point in Viewforth’ s journey as we start to create a new community. It is great that our customers can now start to call this development their home.”

Elle Henderdson with Eve McCurrich, managing director for Whiteburn

The first homeowner to pick up their keys and move in was Elle Henderson.

Sheo said: “Whiteburn have created my dream home.”