First Largo Arts Week hailed a ‘success’

The inaugural Largo Arts Week has been hailed a major success by organisers, after hundreds of people enjoyed events throughout the area.

The first Largo Arts Week featured a stellar line-up of acts, with highlights including sell-out performances from sculptor David Mach and friends, 37 artists exhibiting their work in 20 venues across the village and a hugely popular programme of creative workshops, family events and painting competitions.

An average of 100 people attended evening concerts at the St David’s Church arts hub each night throughout the festival, enjoying an eclectic programme across poetry, opera, comedy and rock.

The festival was made possible by the commitment and dedication of local artists and organisers Dougi McMillan and Andrew Stenson.

Dougi said: “The inaugural Largo Arts Week has been everything we could have hoped for and more. The festival has brought the village to life in the past week, attracting an average of 300-500 visitors each day, hailing from all parts of Scotland as well as tourists from England, France, Germany and the USA.

“Between 80 and 200 people visited our Open Studios every day, which was a fantastic experience for our local artists and makers, many of whom were exhibiting their work to the public for the very first time. The inaugural Largo Arts Week has had a fantastic reception and we hope to build upon this success next year.”

For more information and highlights, visit: www.largoartsweek.com.