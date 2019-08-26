First Leven Food and Drink Festival hailed ‘a success’

The first Leven Food and Drink Festival has been hailed as a ‘great success’ after hundreds of people flooded Shorehead to eat, drink and have fun.

The festival, the first to be held in Leven, was the first event organised by the Levenmouth Together group, which has set up various events with the aim of supporting the High Street.

Dozens of stalls filled the Shorehead car park, selling treats, providing information about local groups, and hosting cooking demonstrations.

Councillor Ken Caldwell described it as a “fantastic day” and congratulated Levenmouth Together on the success of the event.

He added: “The feedback that I got from the stall holders was that it was a great success. It had a very positive knock on effect on the High Street as well, with many shops reporting a big increase in sales.”

Cllr David Alexander praised council officers and his fellow local councillors for the £1 million transformation of the Shorehead area, which included changes to the car park to allow it to host events.