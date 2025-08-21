First look at Fife aquarium's ambitious £1m development

First-look images of St Andrews Aquarium’s ambitious new development have been unveiled.

The independent, family-owned aquarium has shared a visualisation of how the redeveloped outdoor space will look once the multi-phase, £1 million project is complete, marking a bold new chapter in the tourist attraction’s 25 year history.

The transformation will more than double the size of the attraction, breathing new life into the area once home to the aquarium’s former seal pool, a space devastated by Storm Babet in 2023.

Alongside the major expansion, critical works have been carried out on the protective sea wall to safeguard the aquarium from future storms. Construction of the extended concrete sea wall is now complete, and work on the new exhibit space is progressing quickly, with this first artist’s impression offering visitors a glimpse of the new-look space for the first time.

A visual of how the St Andrews Aquarium will look following the £1m extension works. (Pic: contributed)

John Mace, managing director, said: "We wanted to give our visitors a taste of what’s to come. The damage caused by Storm Babet was devastating, but instead of simply re-building what was damaged, it’s become the catalyst for the most exciting development in our history.

"The new visual really shows how transformational this project will be, and we’re proud of the progress so far. Strengthening the sea wall was critical for our future, and we’re excited about creating a vibrant new space with a mix of new exhibits that our visitors will love."

The new space will feature a mix of animal exhibits and interactive attractions, with the design focused on providing an enhanced family experience. Despite the bold vision, John is remaining tight-lipped on exactly which new animal species will be moving in, teasing only that “it’ll be worth the wait.”

With initial phases of construction having already been completed and work to complete the project continuing, St Andrews Aquarium continues to welcome visitors seven days a week, with the existing attraction operating as normal throughout the build.