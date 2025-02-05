First look at major revamp of Links Clubhouse in St Andrews after plans signed off

Plans to renovate and expand the Links Clubhouse in St Andrews have been given the green light.

Fife Council has signed off proposals from St Andrews Links Trust to revamp the facilities at the first public clubhouse in the Home of Golf.

The work will see a new café, bag drop area and retail space as well as a renovation of locker room facilities. New windows will offer expansive views of the Links from the bar and grill, while and an upgraded roof terrace will take advantage of the views back towards the town.

Work will be carried out in stages in the coming years. The development of an energy hub with air source heat pumps, located on the surrounds of the car park, will begin in the next 12 months. Work to extend and upgrade the clubhouse will be carried out in the latter half of 2027.The proposed timeline is designed to minimise operational impact over the next three high seasons, including 2027 when the Old Course will host The 155th Open.

How the Links clubhouse will look (Pics: Submitted)

Neil Coulson, chief executive of St Andrews Links Trust, welcomed the planning approval from the local authority.

He said: “The approval of our plans for the Links Clubhouse is a key moment for the Trust’s programme of strategic reinvestment back into our sites, which is in place to ensure the Home of Golf continues to be maintained for future generations and offer the highest-quality experience to all.

The clubhouse is the main hub of activity at the renowned venue, catering for golfers playing the three oldest courses in the town, the Old, New and Jubilee. The trust said the investment will enhance the experience of golfers, non-golfing visitors, and locals who also use the venue

The clubhouse was originally built in 1995 when it became the first public clubhouse in the town.

The trust said that, 30 years on, its mechanical and electrical infrastructure and building fabric is now inefficient and associated with high energy costs - much of that infrastructure is approaching the end of its service of life and needs to be replaced.

The plans will improve the energy efficiency of the building with outdated double glazing replaced and triple glazing introduced.

Enhanced access will also be introduced with a customer lift linking the floors as well as accessible changing rooms, showers and toilet facilities. The refurbishment will also upgrade staff facilities and welfare area.