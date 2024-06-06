First memorial service in Fife for organ and tissue donors who helped save lives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NHS Fife recently hosted its first ever memorial service to remember those who have given the generous gift of organ and tissue donation.

The ‘A Light of Love’ memorial service was held at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy. It was staged by conjunction with NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT), and offered an opportunity for reflection and memory for all those touched by organ donation, either as the family of a person who had donated their organs or tissues, a member of healthcare staff or someone who has benefited from a life changing transplant.

The service was attended by family members and healthcare staff from across Fife, and guests shared personal moving stories about their loved ones. They could also leave a message of remembrance for those they held dear.

Janette Keenan, NHS Fife director of nursing, said: “Our memorial service was many months in the planning, and we were really pleased to see so many people attend. Organ and tissue transplants offer life-saving and life enhancing chances to many people in Scotland. However, for everyone who receives a transplant from a deceased donor, there is a patient who dies and a family who suffer loss and grief. For many, the act of donation offers hope that their loved one, even in death, has allowed someone the chance to live or have an improved quality of life.

The ‘A Light of Love’ memorial service was months in the planning (Pic: Submitted)