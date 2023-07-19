Jeff Fallow, from Windygates, was delighted his mixed media on canvas was accepted by the country’s political leader. The portrait took one month to paint.

The First Minister sent a message of thanks to Jeff, who wished Mr Yousaf well in his campaign ahead preceding the next election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Minister wrote: “I am honoured that you picked me as your subject. I am always impressed by the way our country inspires creative minds to create art and I would like to commend you for your hard work on this portrait. Keep up the good work.”

Jeff's portrait was praised by First Minister Humza Yousaf (Pic: Submitted)

Jeff is a former mature student at Fife College in Kirkcaldy, before going on to Duncan of Jordanstone Art College of Art and Design, Dundee.

He then went on to become illustrator for Glasgow Museums, based at Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery for many years and later still became senior graphic designer for Fife NHS, based at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Jeff has fought an adult lifelong struggle with depression and anxiety and been a patient in Whyteman's Brae while still working for NHS Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad