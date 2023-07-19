News you can trust since 1871
First Minister Humza Yousaf praises Fife artist for portrait

A Fife artist has painted a portrait of First Minister Humza Yousaf.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 19th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 15:52 BST

Jeff Fallow, from Windygates, was delighted his mixed media on canvas was accepted by the country’s political leader. The portrait took one month to paint.

The First Minister sent a message of thanks to Jeff, who wished Mr Yousaf well in his campaign ahead preceding the next election.

The First Minister wrote: “I am honoured that you picked me as your subject. I am always impressed by the way our country inspires creative minds to create art and I would like to commend you for your hard work on this portrait. Keep up the good work.”

Jeff's portrait was praised by First Minister Humza Yousaf (Pic: Submitted)Jeff's portrait was praised by First Minister Humza Yousaf (Pic: Submitted)
Jeff is a former mature student at Fife College in Kirkcaldy, before going on to Duncan of Jordanstone Art College of Art and Design, Dundee.

He then went on to become illustrator for Glasgow Museums, based at Kelvingrove Museum and Art Gallery for many years and later still became senior graphic designer for Fife NHS, based at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.

Jeff has fought an adult lifelong struggle with depression and anxiety and been a patient in Whyteman's Brae while still working for NHS Fife.

Though now retired, he continues a career in book illustration, most recently JRR Tolkien for Beginners. He has had eight books published, either as illustrator or author/illustrator - mostly history comic books plus a children's horror book.