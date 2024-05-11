First Minister John Swinney to lead official opening of new Levenmouth Rail Link

First Minister John Swinney views ongoing work at Levenmouth Rail Link at Cameron Bridge station during his tour of Cameron Bridge Station. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The return of rail services to Levenmouth will be celebrated with an official opening led by Scotland’s First Minister.

First Minister John Swinney confirmed the events during a preview visit to Cameron Bridge station on Friday where he met some of the project delivery team, as well as young graduates employed on the project.

The official opening will take place on Wednesday, May 29 as part of a series of special events involving members of the local community.

ScotRail will begin operating services on the new railway from Sunday, June 2.

First Minister John Swinney met with project leads and apprentices. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The First Minister said: "I am delighted that we are marking this much-anticipated milestone – the return of passenger rail services for the people of Levenmouth – by putting the community at the heart of the celebrations.

"Local communities have waited more than five decades for this, and it is fitting that those who have campaigned passionately for the reinstatement of the line are able to play a full part in the celebrations.

“This important project is part of a programme of major transport investment in the area by the Scottish Government and our partners. It will also bring wider economic and social benefits – providing improved access to education, culture, entertainment, and employment, as well as making the area more attractive to new business and investment.

“I very much look forward to joining the community to celebrate this historic occasion on opening day.”

The First Minister will lead the official opening of the new rail link on May 29. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The £116 million project, funded by the Scottish Government, includes two brand new accessible stations and 19 kilometres of track, connecting Leven to Thornton Junction on the East Coast Mainline.

It forms part of the wider Levenmouth Reconnected investment programme, which aims to deliver greater social inclusion and sustainable economic growth for the area.

The historic opening celebrations will take place on May 29, where special guests from across the community will join the First Minister onboard the inaugural passenger journey along the route. Leven and Cameron Bridge stations will then play host to events to mark the occasion.

The programme of celebrations also includes a Golden Ticket Day on Saturday, June 1 for people who have played a pivotal role with the railway, both past and present.

Liam Sumpter, Managing Director of Network Rail Scotland, said:

“The successful completion of this project is a tremendous achievement for Scotland’s Railway and one which will make a real difference to the communities the line will serve.

“I’m delighted to see local people being given the chance to help lead the celebrations to mark the line’s opening. I look forward to welcoming our newest customers to our railway.”

Joanne Maguire, ScotRail Managing Director, said: “Everyone at ScotRail is incredibly excited for the historic reopening of the Levenmouth rail link and to be part of the official opening celebrations with the local community and those who have delivered these new rail services for Fife.

“The new stations at Leven and Cameron Bridge will deliver opportunities for local people, unlocking access to education, culture, entertainment, and employment options, as well attracting new business and investment.”

A number of local events and activities are also being planned to celebrate the rail link’s reopening, and more details of those will be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

Fife Council Leader Councillor David Ross said: “A lot of hard work by many people has gone in to get to this stage and we’re all delighted to see passenger services return to Levenmouth after more than five decades.

“The official opening will of course be historic for the area and Fife in general, and it’s really just the beginning of an exciting new era for this part of the world.