Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event, held in Dunfermline, advertised a number of roles and career opportunities within the local authority. It saw 550 attendees talk to staff about the jobs we have on offer and what it's like to work with Fife Council. Over 100 job interviews were carried out on the day, and so far it has resulted in over 25 job offers being made..

Sharon McKenzie, head of human resources at Fife Council, said: "The turnout was really encouraging and we're keen to take it to other parts of Fife in future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a great opportunity to bring our vacancies to life with the chance to share first hand experiences from staff in a range of roles from catering and grounds maintenance to adult social care and cleaning”.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The job fair in Dunfermline was described as being the first of it's kind (Pic: Adobe Stock)

Ms McKenzie said that the event gave people an informal opportunity to talk to people about their interests and experiences.

She explained: "Attendees found it particularly useful to chat with our job club and employability teams too. They had the chance to chat informally about their interests and experience.

“In a number of cases, we were able to point out transferable skills and encourage people to apply for positions they assumed they would be overlooked for."