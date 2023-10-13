'First of a kind' Fife Council jobs fair receives enthusiastic reception
The event, held in Dunfermline, advertised a number of roles and career opportunities within the local authority. It saw 550 attendees talk to staff about the jobs we have on offer and what it's like to work with Fife Council. Over 100 job interviews were carried out on the day, and so far it has resulted in over 25 job offers being made..
Sharon McKenzie, head of human resources at Fife Council, said: "The turnout was really encouraging and we're keen to take it to other parts of Fife in future.
“It was a great opportunity to bring our vacancies to life with the chance to share first hand experiences from staff in a range of roles from catering and grounds maintenance to adult social care and cleaning”.
Ms McKenzie said that the event gave people an informal opportunity to talk to people about their interests and experiences.
She explained: "Attendees found it particularly useful to chat with our job club and employability teams too. They had the chance to chat informally about their interests and experience.
“In a number of cases, we were able to point out transferable skills and encourage people to apply for positions they assumed they would be overlooked for."
Fife Council will have a presence at the next DWP jobs fair on Wednesday, October 25. The event will be held at Rothes Hall, Glenrothes between 10.30am until 1.00pm.