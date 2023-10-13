News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
Teacher gets lifetime ban after sending topless photos to student
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'

'First of a kind' Fife Council jobs fair receives enthusiastic reception

A Fife Council jobs fair described as being the first of its kind has received an “enthusiastic” reception from those attending.
By Callum McCormack
Published 13th Oct 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The event, held in Dunfermline, advertised a number of roles and career opportunities within the local authority. It saw 550 attendees talk to staff about the jobs we have on offer and what it's like to work with Fife Council. Over 100 job interviews were carried out on the day, and so far it has resulted in over 25 job offers being made..

Sharon McKenzie, head of human resources at Fife Council, said: "The turnout was really encouraging and we're keen to take it to other parts of Fife in future.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a great opportunity to bring our vacancies to life with the chance to share first hand experiences from staff in a range of roles from catering and grounds maintenance to adult social care and cleaning”.

The job fair in Dunfermline was described as being the first of it's kind (Pic: Adobe Stock)The job fair in Dunfermline was described as being the first of it's kind (Pic: Adobe Stock)
The job fair in Dunfermline was described as being the first of it's kind (Pic: Adobe Stock)
Most Popular

Ms McKenzie said that the event gave people an informal opportunity to talk to people about their interests and experiences.

She explained: "Attendees found it particularly useful to chat with our job club and employability teams too. They had the chance to chat informally about their interests and experience.

“In a number of cases, we were able to point out transferable skills and encourage people to apply for positions they assumed they would be overlooked for."

Fife Council will have a presence at the next DWP jobs fair on Wednesday, October 25. The event will be held at Rothes Hall, Glenrothes between 10.30am until 1.00pm.

Related topics:Fife CouncilFifeDunfermlineDWPGlenrothes