First Shamanic grief ritual day in Fife offers ‘respite and renewal’

Talking about death remains one of our most difficult conversations.

Generations ago we drew down the blinds, donned black and mourned with a formality that left no opening to ask how someone was feeling or coping.

Things are changing. Fife has a grief cafe, and support groups, and, next month, it will host a first ever Shamanic grief ritual day. It is being led by Susan Hollins, an accredited psychotherapist and a Shamanic practitioner based in Methil. It takes place in a yurt on Falkland Estate on Saturday October 25.

Susan runs her own private therapy practice, but has spent many years within the NHS as a chaplain, helping bereaved people. She was also among the first 32 women to be ordained as Anglican priests in the Church of England.

Fife is set to host its first ever Shamanic grief ritual day (Pics: Anrita/MoMagic/Pixabay)

Now based in the Kingdom, she wants to help more people dealing with grief, particularly those who suffer a sudden loss.

She said: “Grief changes and it changes us. It’s a kind of dance. It’s an unwanted house guest which barges in and takes up residence. How do you live with this? Some days it is lessened, other times it is tumultuous and impossible. I want to help people get a handle on how grief affects people and what resources are available without referral to a GP or anti-depressants.”

Her grief ritual day event will include talking and listening to each other, and sharing as much - or as little - of their personal experiences of loss and grief, and to express their feelings through creativity - writing, drawing, moving, singing, walking among the trees on the estate, or simply sitting by the brook.

Billed as offering “respite and renewal” it will also use a fire ceremony, and earth offerings.

Susan Hollins (Pic: Submitted)

Shamanic grief therapy is part of Susan’s work. She describes it as “reaching parts other therapies perhaps do not.”

She said: “People will be familiar with Reiki and reflexology. Shamanic grief healing is a form of energy healing. When someone comes to me, often they will talk about grief counselling but increasingly they become interested in Shamanic grief therapy as well. Sometimes people come for 30 minutes and it is clear it is not for them, and that is fine.

“But, I am amazed at the courage people exhibit when they start out with me. It is very difficult to engage in depth with grief and how it threads through our personal life and identity, and can leave you without a sense of purpose.

“People have spoken very powerfully about the benefits they have experienced working with me. I am so thrilled when someone begins to shed the burdens and come back to themselves, and be able to see their lives in the future. Physically they move in a lighter way. Their facial expressions change - they are no longer worn down.”

Susan wants to see more support for people dealing with grief, and sudden loss when they have no chance to prepare.

“I want to support more local people,” she said. “Death does not stop because people do not have the resources to pay for private therapy. The need is considerable. I get paying clients but because I am NHS through and through I am keen to make bereavement support far more accessible than people think it is.

“Grief affects your body and your brain, and can last well over 12 months. We don’t talk about moving on - you adapt to it and learn how to carry it with you.

“GPs refer people to Cruse, the national charity, but it is overwhelmed and the waiting list is long to get an initial triage appointment, never mind support. When I worked in the NHS I set up a bereavement support group for relatives and that is still running. The need is significant.”

> For ticket details on the Shamanic grief ritual day, please visit www.tickettailor.com/events/susanhollinscounselling/1580024