First students on ‘trailblazing’ new civil engineering course graduate

The students are the first to complete the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) Scotland Academy’s pilot NPA Civil Engineering Operatives SQA course. A graduation ceremony was held at Fife College’s Dunfermline campus.

The students began studying the 18-week course in August, learning a range of practical skills and visiting major construction sites, including the College’s new Dunfermline Campus.

Dennis Savage, director of faculty, engineering science technology and the built environment at Fife College, said: "We are immensely proud to celebrate the achievements of the first cohort of the CECA Scotland Academy graduates at Fife College. These graduates have not only successfully completed this innovative programme but have also paved the way for future talent in the civil engineering industry.

The first batch of students from the course designed to shore up gaps in the civil engineering industry have now graduated (Pic: Submitted)

“A collaborative effort between Fife College, CECA Scotland, Energy Skills Partnership, and the Scottish Funding Council, this course underscores our commitment to addressing the skills shortage and creating a sustainable pipeline of talent in this vital sector.

Mr Savage said the course has laid a “strong foundation” for continued success.

He said: “The enthusiasm and dedication displayed by our students, combined with the industry-relevant curriculum and support from civil engineering firms, have laid a strong foundation for the continued success of the CECA Scotland Academy at Fife College.

“As we celebrate this milestone, we look forward to witnessing these graduates contribute significantly to the industry, building the essential infrastructure that sustains our communities."

The chief executive of CECA Scotland, Grahame Barn, said that decarbonisation projects are set to bring about a “decade or more of sustainable growth in jobs and opportunities in the sector”.

Grahame Barn, chief executive of CECA Scotland, said: “These are well-paid jobs with the potential for lifelong career advancement and development for any young person joining our sector.