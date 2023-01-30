Customers bought an incredible 24,536 fudge doughnuts from Fisher and Donaldson bakeries around Fife, raising £1226.80 in the process.

The funds will go towards Fife Gingerbread’s Heat and Eat campaign, launched in October to support those struggling during the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fisher and Donaldson donated five pence from every fudge doughnut sold across December from both its shops, and Greens Retail in-store bakery counters across the Kingdom. All proceeds were donated to the appeal.

Fife Gingerbread mascot Gingey joins the Fisher & Donaldson bakery teams whose famous fudge doughnuts helped raise funds for the charity's £20,000 Heat & Eat appeal.

The campaign with Fisher and Donaldson was launched before Christmas. However, Linsey Proctor from Fife Gingerbread, highlighted that the funds raised will support those in need throughout the winter months.

She said: “Fisher and Donaldson did a roaring trade with the iconic fudge doughnut, and the huge sales figures meant that we could provide crisis support not only for Christmas, but for the winter months.”

She added: “The donation helped us reach our target this year - we just made it!”

The appeal’s target was £20,000, with the money going to support families in Fife most in need. Each will receive a £15 cupboard essentials shopping bag, £40 food voucher and £45 fuel voucher.