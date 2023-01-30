Fisher & Donaldson fudge doughnut sales boost for Fife charity
A Fife charity has announced the results of its partnership with a Fife bakery where customers were encouraged to purchase sweet treats in return for donations to its winter appeal.
Customers bought an incredible 24,536 fudge doughnuts from Fisher and Donaldson bakeries around Fife, raising £1226.80 in the process.
The funds will go towards Fife Gingerbread’s Heat and Eat campaign, launched in October to support those struggling during the cost of living crisis.
Fisher and Donaldson donated five pence from every fudge doughnut sold across December from both its shops, and Greens Retail in-store bakery counters across the Kingdom. All proceeds were donated to the appeal.
The campaign with Fisher and Donaldson was launched before Christmas. However, Linsey Proctor from Fife Gingerbread, highlighted that the funds raised will support those in need throughout the winter months.
She said: “Fisher and Donaldson did a roaring trade with the iconic fudge doughnut, and the huge sales figures meant that we could provide crisis support not only for Christmas, but for the winter months.”
She added: “The donation helped us reach our target this year - we just made it!”
The appeal’s target was £20,000, with the money going to support families in Fife most in need. Each will receive a £15 cupboard essentials shopping bag, £40 food voucher and £45 fuel voucher.
Last year, Fife Gingerbread’s appeal supported over 120 families, which included 260 children and young people. The charity provides support to lone parents and vulnerable and disadvantaged families throughout the Kingdom.