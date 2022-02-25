Fishery says Fife Council restrictions could cripple business

The fishery has hit out at the restrictions.

Planning permission in retrospect was granted in relation to Lower Carriston Limited’s use of Carriston Reservoir near Star, although approval was given on the proviso that no fishing activities would take place from November to February to safeguard overwintering water birds.

With that likely to have a huge impact on income, the fishery owners have now formally challenged the decision and have lodged an appeal with Scottish ministers seeking to remove the winter shutdown stipulation.

Questions have also been raised about the abnormal length of time it took to attain permission from Fife Council.

Mary Philp, on behalf of Lower Carriston Limited, claims the reasoning for the closure condition is completely unfounded.

“Carriston has Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) status for a species of water weed and a rare snail (which has not been spotted for over a decade),” she explained.

“It is not, and never will be, a site of national importance for birds.

“We have gone out of our way to respond to the concerns of ecologists – but sometimes have had to explain the conflict between public safety and our statutory reservoir obligations and individuals’ conception of the environment.

“We had satisfied everyone concerned that wintering birds would not be disturbed by us or by anglers.

“The north bank of the reservoir, preferred by wintering birds, is not accessible by boats due to weed and silt and there are no fishing platforms there.

“We did, however, raise concerns that dog walkers were prolific there, most not using leads, as required under SSSI laws.

“We put up ‘use a lead’ signs, then approached those who constantly ignored them to explain.

“The ever-present disturbance from random members of the public, whom we cannot control, did not seem to register with NatureScot or planning officials.”

The reservoir, near Star of Markinch, was built in 1882 by prisoners of war and from the outset had fishing rights in title deeds.

It went on to be fished commercially by various groups and organisations, including the old Fife Council who set prices for permits and fish caught.

Ms Philp has also expressed concern about the length of time taken by the council to consider the application – 16 months instead of within four months.

“This, in our view, has over-complicated matters with objectors coming up with new reasons to object and advisors changing their minds, many times,” she added.

The Scottish Government’s Planning and Environmental Appeals Division confirmed that an appeal has been lodged and is currently on hold pending further documentation.

Councillors on the central and west Fife planning committee had in fact highlighted concerns about the winter closure during their meeting in November, but Conservative west Fife councillor Mino Manekshaw’s motion calling for the removal of the condition failed to find a seconder.

“The applicant has already said in order to safeguard the viability of the business that he needs what’s in this application,” he said at the time.