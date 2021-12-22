Five-a-sides banned as Fife leisure centres adapt to tighter COVID rules

It come after the Scottish Government tightened COVID restrictions for at least three weeks, starting on Boxing Day.

Fife Leisure and Sports Trust will introduce the ban from December 27 and that will affect activities such as five-a-side football.

It is also re-introducing lane swimming, and while family sessions in the pool will continue, numbers will be monitored.

The changes will hit Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre

All visitor to leisure centres will be asked to maintain one metre physical distancing guidance and make use of the Scottish Government’s Check In Scotland QR code on entry.

They must also comply with face covering regulations, use cleaning equipment provided for gym equipment and stations before and after use, to ensure good hand washing, and stay away if they feel unwell.

The trust also encourages them to do regular lateral flow tests.

Lane swimming is also being brought back

But the good news is plans to open some centres across the festive period have not changed.

Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre, Carnegie Leisure Centre, Dunfermline and Michael Woods Leisure Centre, Glenrothes will operate from Monday, 27th to Thursday, 30th.

All other centres willclose from Christmas Eve to Monday, January 3, except for Duloch Leisure Centre which will be closed on Thursday 22nd, re-opening on Thursday, January 6.

Scott Urquhart, sports and physical activity team manager for Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “We have consistently delivered a high standard of health and safety measures throughout the COVID pandemic so we are in a good position to re-introduce protocols in line with the latest guidance.

“Customers can feel confident that all necessary steps are being taken by teams across all venues and that we are striving to maintain access to facilities and programmes with the exception of contact sports.

“More now than ever, we’d like customers to support our efforts by taking simple steps to keep themselves and others safe – take a lateral flow test, wear a face covering, wash hands regularly, maintain social distancing and cover mouth or nose if coughing or sneezing, and finally, do not attend venues if feeling unwell.”

