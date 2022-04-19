Five stand-ups set for comedy night at Fife venue to raise funds for Ukraine

The comedy night takes place at Styx on May 6 and will help three charities working with people fleeing the war-torn country.
It has been organised by Gavin QuInn, the Raith Rovers fan behind the long-standing Rock The Rovers, along with the owners of Styx Kirkcaldy, Mike Keddie and Kieron Murdoch.
He has confirmed Jimi Longmuir, Tommy Tucker, John O’Brien, Adele Birkmyre and Les Peters - and they could be joined by more.
The event will raise funds for Dnipro Kids, a Scottish charity set up by supporters of Edinburgh’s Hibernian Football Club to help orphan children in the Ukrainian city of Dnipropetrovsk; the Ukraine Club in Edinburgh, and Linton Lane’s own Ukraine fundraising efforts.
Tickets priced at £10 are on sale from Styx or their Facebook page.
There will also be an auction and raffle on the night to boost the total.
Gavin said: “After watching what has been happening in Ukraine we wanted to do something to try to help.
"The reason we decided to go for a stand up show is because we did one before for Raith Rovers, plus I wanted it to be different from Rock the Rovers which is live music and happens in August.
“I thought a comedy night would be a good way to raise a few quid for Ukraine. What is happening over there is distressing so this is a small way for us to help.”