Five-star Fife hotel’s discretionary charge boost for charity fundraiser

Fairmont St. Andrews is backing the The Hamish Foundationwhich was set up to help raise money for a beach walkway and viewing platform at West Sands for those with limited mobility.

The luxury hotel is putting an additional £1 discretionary charge to each guest bill from April, with all earnings going directly to the foundation.

Lorraine Garvie, commercial director at Fairmont St Andrews, said: “It is fantastic to be playing a part in supporting the wonderful Hamish Foundation, whose work continues to assist and enhance the lives of children and families based in St Andrews, and our visitors from all over the world.”

West Sands Beach, St Andrews (Julia Caira Photography)

The discretionary charge to each guest bill will go towards the new beach walkway, allowing those with limited mobility, such as people with MS or wheelchairs users, to access the world-famous beach safely and with greater ease.

The Hamish Foundation was created in the name of a ginger cat that lived in St. Andrews between 1999 and 2014.

Lorraine Garvie, Fairmont St Andrews

Hamish McHamish was believed to bring luck to local businesses and the town itself. After his death, a bronze statue was installed in Church Square to commemorate his life and presents in the area.

Debbie MacCallum, trustee, said: “Working with Lorraine and the team we are able to fund our project to create a more accessible St Andrews. Working with local businesses is essential to make this project a reality.”