Five-star hotel on first tee of Old Course to re-open as luxury boutique venue

A five-star, luxury boutique hotel will open its doors in At Andrews next year, creating 70 jobs - right next to the first tee of the Old Course.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Seaton House will boast commanding views of the renowned links as well as panoramas of Fife’s coastline, and its 40 bedrooms will include three grand suites, and five with their own private terrace.

Hotel management company, Valor Hospitality and with US based Links Collection, will open its doors in the autumn to the re-branded Scores Hotel, and promises to support the local community through job appointments and working with the finest producers in the area. The revival of the building's original name, Seaton House, - which dates back to 1864 - encapsulates a commitment to preserving a cherished piece of the town's history, bringing its storied legacy full circle. Its culinary experience will be headlined by renowned Scottish Chef Roy Brett, of Ondine Oyster & Grill, Edinburgh - and Ondine St Andrews will be a key feature, alongside an all-day restaurant, bar, and lounge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Euan McGlashan, global co-founder and chief executive officer, Valor Hospitality Partners, said: “Having lived away from Scotland for over 30 years, it is a thrill to be back working on such an incredible project in the beautiful St Andrews. Our wonderful owners have been intimately involved in all the design details, ensuring their love of hospitality and golf, particularly in Scotland and Ireland, is projected in a way that is residential in feel with a very distinct sense of place and all the modern conveniences our guests will expect.

Seaton House will boast commanding views of the Old Course as well as panoramas of Fife’s coastline (Pics: Submitted)

“The town of St Andrews has been supportive all along and we are eager to make the local residents very proud of Seaton House”