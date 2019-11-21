Flats plan for gap site in Fife spark objections

Locals living near Nicol Street have objected to plans for 16 flats claiming the development’s size and nature will have a negative impact on their properties and increase traffic.

They also claim the planned flats are not in keeping with the conservation design of the area.

A number of local residents have objected to the plans but the developer believes it will enhance the area. Pic: Fife Photo Agency.

However, the developer Jagdis Properties, believes the scheme will only enhance Nicol Street and will be a valuable addition.

The proposal, lodged with Fife Council last month, is for 16 flats to be built at 92 Nicol Street.

Objections lodged have come from a number of locals.

Lynne Webster, who lives in Asquith Street, said the development was not appropriate in terms of density, height, massing and character for the location within the conservation area.

Another objector Marc Gellatly, Asquith Street, highlighted the size and impact of the flats, adding: “It is not in keeping with the conservation designation of the area. The development’s scale will dominate the western view of our garden, creating considerable overshadowing.”

Another Asquith Street resident, Barbara Gow, highlighted the impact on their privacy and the affect it would have on light in their garden.

Traffic flow was also a concern – an issue backed up by Mr and Mrs Woods, of Fallodon Crescent, who said: “Traffic movement is already significant. Visibility is also restricted due to the railway bridge overhead at the same location.

“A further busy junction from the proposed development will increase the risk of an accident and present further risk to pedestrians who regularly use this road as a route to the High Street and Beveridge Park.”

Local councillor, Alistair Cameron, said he has been contacted by concerned residents.

He said: “A housing development in that area would be very beneficial to the area and would be most welcome.

“However I saw the designs and I was surprised and disappointed to see that they will be four storeys high – two storeys above the level of the shops. Looking at the back of the site these flats will overshadow the railway line they are that high. They will obscure light and privacy of neighbouring properties.”

He added: “I have encouraged the residents to put objections in and informed Kirkcaldy West Community Council. While I am pleased to encourage new developments, four storeys is too high.”

Kirkcaldy West Community Council has also submitted a document which raises concerns about no prior consultation.

However, Steven Watson, director of Jagdis Properties, said the development will be a ‘valuable addition’ to the area.

He said: “We are very excited by the development and believe it will only enhance the area.

“We are planning for it to be as carbon neutral as possible with underfloor heating from an air source pump, solar panels, and two electric car charging points. With modern building insulation the apartments will be very energy efficient.

“We are aiming at down-sizers. Previously the site was a partially derelict brownfield site and we believe the development to be very attractive in design that can only improve the area, and provide a viable option for those currently living in West Kirkcaldy to downsize and remain in the area.

“Whilst there will inevitably be objections, as there always are to new developments, we have designed it in a way that fits into the local area and will be seen as a valuable addition.”