Chart-topping singer Fleur East has been announced as the support act for Tom Grennan’s eagerly-awaited live concert at the AIG Women’s Open at St Andrews.

She will be at the Home of Golf for the special show on Saturday, August 24 to add to the excitement surrounding the tournament which is expected to attract up to 50,000 golf fans.

The R&A has introduced live music at the championship to create a more inclusive and engaging atmosphere, appealing to a wider audience beyond traditional golf fans. Last year Ellie Goulding performed at Walton Heath, and it proved successful in attracting a younger and more diverse audience.

Zoe Ridgway, championship director, said: “Since we announced that Tom Grennan is performing, we have seen an immediate impact on the types of fans who are buying tickets to attend.

Fleur East will be on stage in St Andrews for a unique concert (Pic: Joe Maher/Getty Images for BAUER)

“We are seeing almost as many women as men attending, while the average age of those coming to St Andrews has come down with an uplift in the number of junior and youth tickets allocated. This is important for creating greater diversity in the followership of the AIG Women’s Open and it will hopefully inspire them to have a long involvement in the sport.”

East first captivated audiences as a finalist on The X Factor and has since built a successful music career with hit singles such as ‘Sax’ and ‘Favourite Thing’.

She said: “Performing at the AIG Women’s Open is such an honour, especially at such a historic venue like St Andrews. As a huge golf fan, I’m really excited to combine my love for the sport with my passion for music. I can't wait to bring my energy to the stage and celebrate this spectacular event with all the fans.”

She added: "I got into golf a few years ago and have been hooked ever since. It's such a challenging and rewarding sport. I'm constantly inspired by the dedication and skill of the female golfers who compete at the highest level.”

Tom Grennan is coming to Fife to be part of the celebrations at the AEG Women;'s Open (Pic: Submitted)

The announcement follows the news that BRIT and Ivor Novello-nominated singer-songwriter Grennan will headline the concert.

Greenan has released three albums in recent years to establish himself as one of the biggest names in the music industry. He found huge success with his breakthrough album ‘Evering Road’, which included anthems ‘Little Bit Of Love’ and ‘By Your Side’. His second album ‘What Ifs & Maybes’ debuted at number one on the UK, and since then he has accumulated over 1.7 billion streams and over nine million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

The AIG Women’s Open runs from August 21-25 and will feature the world’s best women golfers competing in the most international line-up of the year.

Children and young people will once again be able to attend the championship free of charge on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday as part of The R&A’s successful ‘Kids Go Free’ programme. Tickets are now on sale at aigwomensopen.com from £20, with entry to the Tom Grennan concert priced at £55.

Fans can also get in on the action at the festival village which will feature golf lessons, lawn games, mini golf, shopping, bars, food trucks and the Sessions Stage which offers a curated line-up of prominent figures from women’s sport, business and entertainment.