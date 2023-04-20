The ‘Flock to the Show’ art trail features 38 sheep sculptures, decorated by artists from across the UK, on tour at various locations across the country.

The campaign by The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) celebrates the return of the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing and Woolhandling Championships to the Royal Highland Show this summer.

The artworks are designed to engage visitors of all ages and the trail will also raise awareness of different causes related to farming including regenerative agriculture, rural isolation and climate change.

Baa-ry Sanquhar, designed by Fife artist Jennifer McHardy is one of 38 sheep in the Flock to the Show art trail. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

The flock are currently on display at locations across Perth, Dundee, Fife and Central Scotland until April 30.

In the Kingdom the artworks can be found at Ardross Farm Shop, Elie; The Buffalo Farm, near Kirkcaldy; SRUC Elmwood Campus, Cupar; Kingsbarns Distillery Visitor Centre, Kingsbarns; Visit Scotland St Andrews iCentre, Market Street, St Andrews and Saline Shaw Farm Shop, near Dunfermline.

Two sheep designed by Fife artist Jennifer McHardy are also included in the travelling flock.

The artist runs knitwear label Nervous Stitch and has designed ‘Baa-ry Sanquhar’ and ‘Davy Baa-wie’.

Jennifer McHardy's Davy Baa-wie was inspired by the iconic knitted jumpsuit designed by Kansai Yamamoto for David Bowie worn in 1974 during his Ziggy Stardust era. (Pic: Ian Georgeson)

Baa-ry Sanquhar was inspired by the bold graphic monochromatic designs of Sanquhar knitting, while Davy Baa-wie was inspired by the iconic knitted jumpsuit designed by Kansai Yamamoto for David Bowie worn in 1974 during his Ziggy Stardust era.

Baa-ry Sanquhar is currently located at The Buffalo Farm. Davy Baa-wie is on show at United Auctions in Stirling.

Kay Adam, a director at RHASS said: “We can’t wait to see our flock out and about across the region. Not only does Flock to the Show celebrate the return of the Golden Shears to the Royal Highland Show, but it also shines a spotlight on important causes in the agricultural and rural sectors - not to mention some incredible local artists. We encourage everyone to join in and try to spot as many of our flock as they can - with such a brilliant and diverse range of designs from talented artists, visitors won’t be disappointed!”

After their current stay, the flock will visit locations in Strathclyde, Dumfries and Galloway, Lothian and the Scottish Borders before coming together in one location at the Royal Highland Show from June 22-25 during the Golden Shears.

The flock will be auctioned in September to raise funds that will support the Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland Bicentennial Fund.

There’s also an opportunity for children and adults of all ages to win a VIP Royal Highland Show family experience by downloading a sheep outline from the Royal Highland Show website and creating their own design.