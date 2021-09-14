Flu jab vaccine rolled out for school pupils across Fife

Running until December, they will be offered the vaccine which is given as a painless nasal spray.

Dr Joy Tomlinson, NHS Fife director of public health, Dr Joy Tomlinson, said: “The roll-out of the flu programme this year has now started in our area with the first pupils getting their flu vaccine in school.

" Any pupils not in school on the day flu vaccinations are being delivered can contact our immunisation team by calling 01383 565456 to arrange an appointment at a community venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flu vaccines are being offered to Fife school pupils

"If you’ve not returned your consent form, please return it to the school as soon as possible.”

The campaign has the backing of the Scottish Government.

Maree Todd, Public Health Minister, said: “More people than ever are being offered the flu vaccine and we hope to see a large uptake amongst pupils as we aim to keep flu out of schools this year.

“Last year with the public health measures that were in place, there were lower levels of flu than there has been in previous years so our immunity levels to flu may be lower this year.

“The vaccines are safe and the best way to help protect you, and others, from flu this winter.”

The flu virus changes every year, so you need to get the vaccine every year to stay protected.

It cannot give you flu, but it can stop you catching it. The COVID-19 vaccine does not offer any protection from flu.

In a small number of cases, the nasal spray may not be suitable, and the vaccine can be given as an injection instead.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.