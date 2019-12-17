Flying Scotsman returning to Fife for special trips in 2020

Steam train fans are in for a treat next summer when the nation’s favourite locomotive returns to Fife.

Flying Scotsman will once again take passengers through the Kingdom on three separate trips in the morning, afternoon and evening from Edinburgh Waverley to Fife on Friday, July 3, 2020.

Travelling in high style in vintage carriages, whilst headed by the world’s most famous steam locomotive, passengers will steam across the towering Forth Bridge twice, taking in breath-taking views and stunning scenery along the way.

The iconic Flying Scotsman - the last original remaining of the locomotives used by the railway - still holds two world records, the fastest steam locomotive at 100mph and longest non-stop run at 441 miles.

Depending on the time of day, Pullman Style Dining travellers will be served either a champagne brunch, champagne cream tea or two-course dinner whilst on board.

60103 Flying Scotsman has been described as the most famous steam locomotive in the world.

Built in 1923 for the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works, Flying Scotsman was designed by Sir Nigel Gresley as part of the A1 class – the most powerful locomotives used by the railway.

She was employed on long-distance express trains on the LNER and its successors, British Railways Eastern and North-Eastern Regions, notably on the London to Edinburgh Flying Scotsman train service after which it was named.

By 1924, Flying Scotsman was selected to appear at the British Empire Exhibition in London, the loco had been renumbered 4472 – and been given the name ‘Flying Scotsman’ after the London to Edinburgh rail service which started daily at 10am in 1862.

The locomotive, initially numbered 1472, set two world records for steam traction, becoming the first steam locomotive to be officially authenticated at reaching 100 miles per hour (160.9 km/h) on 30 November 1934, and then setting a record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive when it ran 422 miles (679 km) on 8 August 1989 while in Australia.

She was the first steam locomotive to undertake a non-stop run between London King’s Cross and Edinburgh Waverley

Retired from regular service in 1963 after covering 2,076,000 miles (3,341,000 km), Flying Scotsman gained considerable fame in preservation under the ownership of Alan Pegler, William McAlpine, Tony Marchington and finally the National Railway Museum.

As well as hauling enthusiast specials in the United Kingdom, the locomotive toured extensively in the United States and Canada (from 1969 to 1973) and Australia (from 1988 to 1989).

Prices for the Fife trips next year are: Pullman Style Dining tickets start at £239 per person. Premium Standard fares, which include complimentary tea and coffee, start at £89 per person.

To order call 01483 209888 (9am – 5.30pm) or purchase online at www.steamdreams.co.uk.

To find out more about Flying Scotsman, go to www.flyingscotsman.org.uk.