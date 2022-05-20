Flytippers dump rubbish and block track leading to Fife golf club

It’s the latest blot on the landscape, and comes just months after it was revealed that Fife had one of the highest number of reported fly-tipping cases in Scotland over a two-year period from September 2019 - with only Glasgow and Edinburgh reporting more illegal dumping.

The dumped rubbish is now blocking a track from Kirkcaldy Golf Course.

The flytipping near the golf club (Pic: Fife Jammer / www.facebook.com/FifeJL)

Images were posted on Fife Jammers’ Facebook page, sparking condemnation.

The fly-tipping is believed to be the contents of a garage.

Recent figures showed there were more than 300 fly-tipping incidents were reported every month across the Kingdom, a total of 8,413 over the 24-month stretch looked at by the Lib Dems, but just three passed on to prosecutors for further action.

The rubbish dumped at the track leading to Kirkcaldy Golf Club (Pic: Fife Jammer / www.facebookFifeJL)