Flytippers dump rubbish and block track leading to Fife golf club

Rubbish has been dumped on a track near a Fife golf course.

By Allan Crow
Friday, 20th May 2022, 12:29 pm

It’s the latest blot on the landscape, and comes just months after it was revealed that Fife had one of the highest number of reported fly-tipping cases in Scotland over a two-year period from September 2019 - with only Glasgow and Edinburgh reporting more illegal dumping.

The dumped rubbish is now blocking a track from Kirkcaldy Golf Course.

The flytipping near the golf club (Pic: Fife Jammer / www.facebook.com/FifeJL)

Images were posted on Fife Jammers’ Facebook page, sparking condemnation.

The fly-tipping is believed to be the contents of a garage.

Recent figures showed there were more than 300 fly-tipping incidents were reported every month across the Kingdom, a total of 8,413 over the 24-month stretch looked at by the Lib Dems, but just three passed on to prosecutors for further action.

The rubbish dumped at the track leading to Kirkcaldy Golf Club (Pic: Fife Jammer / www.facebookFifeJL)

Fife has 11 household waste recycling centres and 271 recycling points for local people to use.

www.fife.gov.uk/flytipping.

