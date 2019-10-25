Fond farewell to Kirkcaldy minister as he prepares to retire

After just over 20 years at the helm, Rev Ian Elston is retiring from Torbain Parish Church in Kirkcaldy at the end of this month.

But while he is stepping down from the role, he won’t be far from his beloved congregation as he and his family are staying in the town.

Rev Elston grew up in Dalgety Bay, but he remembers coming to the town regularly when he was growing up.

He attended Inverkeithing High School and after working for an insurance company for a few years, he felt called to the ministry and studied at Edinburgh University’s New College.

You may also be interested in:

Party like it’s 1989 as Fife venue goes retro this weekend

Heartbreak as Kirkcaldy woman 20 loses her fight with cancerCall for action over smell from Fife landfill site

Rev Elston (51) said: “After completing my studies, I spent an 18-month probationary spell in Callendar. On completion the congregation of Torbain called me and I have been here throughout my ministry.

“Now is the time to retire. Unfortunately I have been diagnosed with a medical condition called mitochondria cytopathy.

“It is a rare neurological condition which affects the cells and muscles and is unpredictable. Given the nature of the illness I have had no choice but to retire.”

But he has thoroughly enjoyed his time as minister at Torbain: “It has been a great privilege to work with the congregation at Torbain and be minister to the church and parish.

“The congregation is very much a family and as a family there have been Stewardship campaigns and family meals as well as regular social events like beetle drives, the annual quiz night and youth parades where all the uniformed organisations linked to the church join in worship.

“It has been wonderful to be a part of worship taken by children and young folk and Guild members and elders and the worship team.”

He has been chaplain at Kirkcaldy High, Dunearn Primary and Torbain Primary.

“We have also developed strong links to the community through groups such as the ‘Bairns, a Blether and a Brew,’ which caters to families with young children.” He added: “Torbain is a very welcoming church to everyone.”