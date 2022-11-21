Food and drink event to mark St Andrew’s Day in St Andrews

The event will mark St Andrew's Day in the town.

The national tourism organisation will host the Food and Drink Tasting Event to coincide with St Andrew’s Day celebrations.

Tasty produce on offer will include home-made jam, tasty, cakes, ice cream, speciality coffee, organic beer, spicy whisky, organic salads and Scottish discovered Caribbean rum.

The event aims to celebrate the region’s mouth-watering local producers and encourage both residents and visitors to the town to embark on their own culinary adventures across Fife.

Located on Market Street, friendly and knowledgable staff are on hand to promote the wide range of visitor experiences that the region has to offer, from outdoor adventures to wonderful scenery, historic attractions and food and drink experiences.

The special tasting event coincides with the St Andrew’s Day ‘Big Hoolie’ celebrations. The town’s celebrations will include live music, a ceilidh, a community market, and a pipes and drums torch parade through the town. The celebrations end with a firework display at the West Sands.

Colin McKillop, Visitor Services Advisor at St Andrew’s VisitScotland iCentre, said: “Our iCentre staff can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors and offer them a taste of some of Fife’s finest delicacies. Events are a great way for us to bring the region’s unique offering to life, showcasing the work and people behind these products and inspiring visitors to find out more.

As well as visitors, we like to encourage local residents to pop in and say hello too. We have excellent links with the community and in recent years have hosted many events at our iCentres. We’re always keen to hear from local businesses and community groups about how we can work together to promote new businesses, products, and destinations to our visitors. We can never know enough about the local area and tourism is such a vital part of Fife’s economy.

“So, what better way to celebrate St Andrew’s Day than to join our tasting event at our VisitScotland iCentre in St Andrews. “

Producers taking part in the Food and Drink Tasting Event include:

• Baern Café and Bakery, St Monans;

• Futtle Organic Brewery, St Monans;

• East Neuk Market Garden, St Monans;

• Pittenweem Preserves, Pittenweem;

• Rumburra Rum, Dun fermline;

• Eden Mill, St Andrews;

• Jannettas Gelateria, St Andrews;

• Zest Coffee House, St Andrews;

• Kingsbarns Distillery, Kingsbarns.

As well as sampling food and drink, visitors will also be able to purchase products from the Shop Local range. The initiative showcases Scottish suppliers, offering a platform for local businesses, craft makers, artists, designers and other artisans to promote and sell their products

Featured businesses taking part include Hummingbird, LT Creations, and Wee Neuk Ceramics

