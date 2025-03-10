Food and drink festival set to draw crowds to Kirkcaldy venue

A popular food and drink festival returns to Kirkcaldy this weekend.

The annual event goes ahead at Fife College’s St Brycedale campus on Saturday, and it is sure to draw big crowds.

The event has been part of the town’s calendar for a number of years, and was originally run by the former Kirkcaldy4All BID team, and now taken on by the college.

Held from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm, the festival is part of Fife Food and Drink Week (March 8-16) and celebrates the best in street food and local produce.

The 2025 is headlined by Choola, the award-winning Nepalese street food sensation (Pic: Chris Cook)

The festival, now in its ninth year, will also feature demonstrations from Greener Kirkcaldy and local favourites The Tiffin, known for their Punjabi vegan street food. The event will feature an array of stalls, and interactive workshops will also run throughout the day, with visitors taking part in a whisky masterclass by Kingsbarns Distillery, a wine-tasting session with l'Art du Vin, and a cocktail-making workshop.

Live entertainment will be provided by NRJ Dance Company, performing vibrant routines throughout the day, while families can enjoy kids’ cookery workshops, a virtual reality kitchen experience, and outdoor attractions.

Food lovers can also sample small plates at The Academy, Fife College’s student-run restaurant, or grab a bite from the College’s food truck, serving up even more festival favourites. Tables at The Academy can be booked online at fife.ac.uk/campuses-facilities/the-academy-restaurant.

The 2025 festival is headlined by Choola, the award-winning Nepalese street food sensation. Featured on Saturday Kitchen and celebrated for its bold and authentic flavours, Choola will take centre stage at this year’s festival, delivering live cooking demonstrations and sharing the secrets behind its signature dishes.

Fife College's Kirkcaldy campus hosts the event this weekend (Pic: Fife Free Press)

Winners of both the Scottish and British Street Food Awards in 2023, Choola has taken the Scottish food scene by storm in recent years, blending authentic Nepalese flavours with a modern twist. Founded by husband-and-wife duo Ameer and Nicole, the business started as a passion project inspired by Ameer’s upbringing in Eastern Nepal and his love of home-cooked family favourites.

After years of travelling Scotland in their ‘wee blue trailer’, trading at the likes of Bowhouse market in the East Neuk and Balgove market in St Andrews, Choola now has a semi-permanent home at The Pitt in Edinburgh, the capital’s newest street food market.

Visitors to the Fife College Food and Drink Festival will have the chance to watch Choola in action as they deliver live cooking demonstrations, showcasing some of their award-winning dishes, including Nepalese street food classics like Momos (dumplings).

Ameer said: “I am thrilled to have been invited to cook at this year’s Fife College Food and Drink Festival. One of our main aims for Choola is to introduce more people to Nepalese cuisine. We’re really grateful to have the opportunity to showcase two of our most popular dishes, as well as highlighting fantastic Fife suppliers too.”

The food and drink festival at Fife College (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Adam Fairweather, head of school for business, digital and creative, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Choola to this year’s Food and Drink Festival. Their incredible journey – from a small food trailer to an award-winning street food business – embodies the passion, creativity, and dedication that we celebrate at Fife College. This festival is all about bringing people together through food. Whether you’re a fan of bold global flavours, keen to support local producers, or just looking for a great day out, this event has something for everyone.”