Food hygiene: Pass marks for Fife venues, but others told to improve by Food Standards Agency

The data was added to the Food Standards Agency’s website this week.

Pass marks went to Costa Coffee at 38 Lyon Way Glenrothes, rated on February 8 and the recently opened Montagues at 89/95 High Street Kirkcaldy which was rated on February 4

Domino's Pizza, Hospital Hill Dunfermline, also gained a pass after being rated on February 4.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest ratings have been published by the Food Standards Agency

Improvement required ratings were given to Original Masterchef at 88 Main Street Crossford (rated on January 18); Pizza Cottage at 26 Canmore Street Dunfermline both (rated on January 18) and Chopsticks, Queensferry Road Rosyth Dunfermline (rated January 17)

Kirkcaldy restaurant Koku Shi, High Street, was also handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating after assessment on January 31.

It means that of Fife's 614 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 591 (96%) have pass ratings and 23 require improvement.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.