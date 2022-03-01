Food hygiene: Pass marks for Fife venues, but others told to improve by Food Standards Agency
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five food and drink venues in Fife.
The data was added to the Food Standards Agency’s website this week.
Pass marks went to Costa Coffee at 38 Lyon Way Glenrothes, rated on February 8 and the recently opened Montagues at 89/95 High Street Kirkcaldy which was rated on February 4
Domino's Pizza, Hospital Hill Dunfermline, also gained a pass after being rated on February 4.
Improvement required ratings were given to Original Masterchef at 88 Main Street Crossford (rated on January 18); Pizza Cottage at 26 Canmore Street Dunfermline both (rated on January 18) and Chopsticks, Queensferry Road Rosyth Dunfermline (rated January 17)
Kirkcaldy restaurant Koku Shi, High Street, was also handed a new "improvement required" food hygiene rating after assessment on January 31.
It means that of Fife's 614 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 591 (96%) have pass ratings and 23 require improvement.