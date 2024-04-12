Football tournament added to countdown to Leven Rail Link launch
As part of the celebrations of the return of the railway to Leven, the club have offered to organise and host a local tournament with Scotland’s Railways support. It takes place East Fife’s ground at Bayview on Monday, May 6 between 1:00-3:00pm, and it is open to any individuals born between 2009 and 2011. Teams will be created on the day.
It will be small-sided football, meaning that with every game, the players will change teams. If there are enough entrants there will be two separate tournaments – one for girls and one for boys, otherwise it will be mixed from the outset.
Antony McMinn, head of performance and development for East Fife Community Football Club, said: “We are delighted to support this inclusive tournament. As the community gears up for the exciting opening of the new railway and looks forward to the opportunities this will create for people in our area we have been working together to spread rail safety messages throughout our club and our social media platforms.
Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager for the Levenmouth Rail Link project, said: “Having this sports event in the lead up to the opening of the Levenmouth Rail Link means we can engage with members of the local community to further raise awareness among young people of the importance of rail safety while providing a sports programme that encourages physical activity, health and well-being.
“We would like to thank East Fife Community Football Club for partnering with us on this unique event. We thank Scotland’s Railway for their support of our organisation and look forward to an enjoyable day on 6 May.”
The Scottish Government-funded rail link will see a new six-mile double-tracked line with two stations in Leven and Cameron Bridge reconnect local people to the railway after a gap of 55 years. Anyone interested in taking part in the football tournament, please email [email protected] for more information.
