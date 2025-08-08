Forecast of high winds forces last minute postponement of gala day

A town’s gala day planned for this weekend has been cancelled after a forecast of high winds.

Leslie’s popular community event was scheduled to go ahead at Back Braes on Saturday, but the organisers decided to call it off because of the forecast of winds which could reach 45 miles per hour, and impact on the gazebos used by stallholders and some of the attractions. It will now go ahead on Sunday, September 21.

In a Facebook post, the team behind the gala day said: “Luck doesn’t seem to be on our side when it comes to picking dates for the gala, and although it looks to be dry tomorrow it’s the winds that will cause us the problems.

“With wind speeds of around 40mph many of our attractions won’t be able to operate – and our poor gazebos might not stand a chance. “It’s not all doom and gloom from us though, as we have been working super hard in the background to arrange a new date.

“We sincerely appreciate everyone’s help for Leslie Gala, many offered their assistance in helping to set up or to run a stall and for that we are incredibly grateful.”