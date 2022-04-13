Former Big Brother contestant brings ladies’ empowerment event to Fife

Karly Ashworth wants to bring women together to reconnect and help with their wellbeing.

It’s the first of several gatherings she has planned this year and takes place at Balbirnie House, Markinch, on April 30.

Karly took part in the tenth series of the Channel4 reality show, screened in 2009. She was the seventh housemate to be evicted.

Karly Ashworth

Since then she has moved into the corporate world, and is now a mindset coach, helping people worldwide with their mental health.

The event at Balbirnie will include a glass of fizz on arrival to break the ice, afternoon tea in the ballroom, a shopping arcade, speakers and a DJ set from Lady Jayne.

Karly said: “With everything that has happened over the last couple of years people aren’t going out as much, aren’t seeing others as much, and staying at home - a lot of friendships and relationships have changed.

“The idea behind the event is to focus on different aspects of wellbeing to try to help with people’s mental health.

“There is nothing like re-connecting and having conversations to aid good mental health, and we’re doing it in a beautiful setting.

Karly will be among the speakers offering a mini masterclass which promises will “get people out of their comfort zone.”

“Everyone’s work and life balance has merged because of the pandemic - there’s often no separation between the two. Working from home is great but we still need human connection.”