Ian explained, “I am now in my eighties, but I always hankered after knowing how the young people concerned progressed with their lives. I’ve always wondered how they had got on.”

Ian had asked the East Fife Mail to print the images in the hope that readers might recognise some of those former students and would get in touch.

information directly to Ian. Please send any information to: [email protected]

Do you recognise yourself from this Buckhaven College trip to Belgium?

Ian continued: “Once again, many thanks for printing my story back in April to find out how my former students had fared in life?

"That first response from Alan Fraser, led to others, and at the moment the group are considering setting up a 'Buckhaven Technical College' Facebook page in order that we can all keep in touch. I have now met three times with the group in Leven.

"But what a delight it has been to see those who were young adults at the time having blossomed into who they are today. Appreciating the success of that boys' canoeing venture, perhaps now might be the time to consider the girls?

"Although I offered various overseas ventures to my students, the girls took advantage of a Belgian trip. Whilst the result of various youth exchanges were made with Denmark - from where the boys' canoeing venture was initiated - the girls were not left out as the picture above shows, taken on board one of the last trains from the old Leven station."

Ian’s assistant on the trip, was a Mrs Barnet who is in the party photographed by the 'East Fife Mail' in the late 1960s. Where are these students now?If you are one of those shown, or know of them, the Mail will pass on any