Former Eastenders star steps in to save Fife charity show

The actor has taken on a lead role in Music To Musicals just one month before it hits the stage in Fife.

He replaces X Factor star Niki Evans who has taken on the role of Mrs Johnstone again in the long-running West End hit, Blood Brothers .

The show comes from charity, Glasgow Philharmonia SCIO, and is its biggest to date - and its first since the pandemic closed theatres almost two years ago,.

John Partridge

It previously performed six sell out shows at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, but has made the move to the Kingdom’s biggest theatre for two nights on March 12 and 13.

The all singing, all dancing theatrical serves up a night of musical and movie magic with songs.

John played the role of Christian Clarke in the BBC soap, and also won Celebrity Masterchef.

Poster for Movies To Musicals coming to the Alhambra Theatre next month.

He has also worked extensively in musical theatre with credits which include Cats, Chicago, Cabaret, La Cage Aux Folles and Miss Saigon.

After 10 years of Glasgow Philharmonia, Ross Gunning, 27, producer of Movies to Musicals, was delighted to get him on board - and to get back together with the musicians and singers.

He said: “After a difficult time for the arts industry, it’s lovely to be back, and this time at our new venue of the Alhambra Theatre.

“The audiences are definitely in for an incredible show. “

The actor is also looking forward to coming to Fife.

John said: “I was lucky enough to study at the most prestigious schools in the world through scholarships.

“Without financial assistance, I would never have had the career I have had. So, to get to perform with young people from similar financial backgrounds to mine, is not only an honour but life affirming. It's going to be very special.”

The show, which includes a live orchestra, will also spotlight Rob Houchen (Les Miserables and Light in the Piazza) and Jade Davies, known for her roles in Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

