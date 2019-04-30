Former Fife church converted into new climbing centre

A new climbing centre is set to open in Fife.

St Andrews Church on Bank Street, Lochgelly, will be turned into a climbing centre, open seven days a week from 10am to 10pm.

There will also be a kitchen facility on site so a cafe can offer light snacks to visitors.

The church was built in 1915 but was not a listed building. The current plans hope to bring it back in to use after a long period of lying empty.

The climbing wall will be phase two of the project, with extensive restoration works already underway at the site.

The redevelopment of the site is part of a wider plan to create a plaza in the town.

Plans for the climbing centre were approved in April.