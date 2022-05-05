Former Fife miners to be offered fuel grant from coal mining charity CISWO

A coal mining charity is offering a £200 grant to former coal miners to help them cope with the rise in fuel costs in 2022.

By Darren Gibb
Thursday, 5th May 2022, 11:39 am

The Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation (CISWO) has launched the scheme to provide some support towards combating the huge hike in the energy price cap which came into effect in April.

The one-off grant will be available to former coal miners, or their partners or widows, who are identified as being particularly vulnerable.

Former miners are being offered the grant to help with fuel costs..

Nicola Didlock, chief executive at CISWO, said: “We are very aware that many of our beneficiaries are vulnerable and susceptible to the cold, especially those on low incomes and trying to cope with ill-health, mobility issues and older properties to maintain.

“We want to ensure that those individuals are identified and supported to keep warm and healthy, particularly during the colder months as the energy price rise begins to impact those most affected.”

Fife