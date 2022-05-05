Former Fife miners to be offered fuel grant from coal mining charity CISWO

The Coal Industry Social Welfare Organisation (CISWO) has launched the scheme to provide some support towards combating the huge hike in the energy price cap which came into effect in April.

The one-off grant will be available to former coal miners, or their partners or widows, who are identified as being particularly vulnerable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former miners are being offered the grant to help with fuel costs..

Nicola Didlock, chief executive at CISWO, said: “We are very aware that many of our beneficiaries are vulnerable and susceptible to the cold, especially those on low incomes and trying to cope with ill-health, mobility issues and older properties to maintain.