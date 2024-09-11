Ingothill House has five bedrooms, sitting room, dining room, home office, a dressing/,music room and a games room, and is on at offers over £475,000. The building is believed to date from around 1833, enjoys high levels of privacy and seclusion. It was formerly known as Kennoway Old Parish Manse.
The house benefits from mains gas central heating, photovoltaic panels and there is an extensive attic. More details here .
1 / 6
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.