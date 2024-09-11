Ingothill House in Kennoway on the market at offers over £475,000Ingothill House in Kennoway on the market at offers over £475,000
Former Fife parish manse with five bedrooms and a snooker room for sale – this is the asking price

Published 11th Sep 2024, 14:59 BST
A former parish manse in Fife which has been turned into a beautiful family home is up for sale.

Ingothill House has five bedrooms, sitting room, dining room, home office, a dressing/,music room and a games room, and is on at offers over £475,000. The building is believed to date from around 1833, enjoys high levels of privacy and seclusion. It was formerly known as Kennoway Old Parish Manse.

The house benefits from mains gas central heating, photovoltaic panels and there is an extensive attic. More details here .

