Former Fife primary school up for auction with guide price of £100,000
Gateside Primary School was closed in 2020 after being mothballed for two years. Now the north-east school will go under the hammer on June 20. The auction starts at 2:30pm and can be watched online. Interested parties should register at www.shepherd.co.uk/commercial-auctions
Auctioneers, Shepherd Commercial said the building had conversion potential. It occupies a 0.38-acre site comprising a mix of playground areas and a traditional school building, a semi-detached single storey property of stone construction comprising an office, toilet facilities and two classrooms.
There is an additional outbuilding formerly used a dining area when the school was in use.
Jonathan Reid, partner at Shepherd, said: “This attractive former primary school represents a tremendous development opportunity and is suitable for a variety of other potential uses, including educational uses, and a children’s nursery, subject to the usual planning permissions.”
