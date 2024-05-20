Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Fife primary school is set to go to auction with a guide price of £100,000.

Gateside Primary School was closed in 2020 after being mothballed for two years. Now the north-east school will go under the hammer on June 20. The auction starts at 2:30pm and can be watched online. Interested parties should register at www.shepherd.co.uk/commercial-auctions

Auctioneers, Shepherd Commercial said the building had conversion potential. It occupies a 0.38-acre site comprising a mix of playground areas and a traditional school building, a semi-detached single storey property of stone construction comprising an office, toilet facilities and two classrooms.

There is an additional outbuilding formerly used a dining area when the school was in use.

The former primary school has huge conversion potential (Pics: Shepherd Commercial)