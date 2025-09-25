Former Fife tourist information centre could be brought back to life as 'Home of Golf' hub

Plans to bring the former tourist information office in St Andrews back into use have been lodged with Fife Council.

St Andrews Links Trust said this week it has submitted an application to bring the listed building at 70 Market Street back into action as part of its programme to reinvest in its facilities and the town.

The Trust want to convert the building into the Home of Golf store, which it says will act as a multifunctional hub including a visitor information service for customers to learn about all St Andrews and the wider area has to offer.

Built in 1860 the property was listed by Historic Environment Scotland in 1978 and is categorised in group C.

St Andrews Links Trust is looking to create a new hub on Market Street in the former VisitScotland premises. How the shop front could look if plans are approved. (Pic: St Andrews Links Trust)

The premises were historically part of the Fairfield Stores drapery business before laterly becoming a VisitScotland information centre.

The tourist information centre closed earlier this year.

Under its proposals, the trust says staff in the hub will be specially trained to “provide excellent local knowledge, advice and inspiration” to help visitors make the most of their trip to St Andrews and Fife.

The store will also act as an additional outreach post for local Links ticket holders and visitors, offering a space for community engagement and some retail opportunities. Golfers will have the chance to book tee times and enter the Old Course ballot in store.

Opening the hub will form part of the trust’s mission to reinvest revenue back into its facilities, community and the town of St Andrews.

Neil Coulson, chief executive at St Andrews Links Trust, said: “Our plans to open this hub at 70 Market Street will enhance the experience of both golfing and non-golfing visitors to the Home of Golf, who continue to play a vital role in our local economy.

"Located in a historic building in the middle of the town, breathing new life into this space will add to the vibrancy of the town and ensures a physical presence in the centre to welcome and guide visitors while protecting a listed building.”

If Fife Council grants permission for the planning application, the trust hopes to begin renovations towards the end of this year with the anticipated launch of the hub expected to take place in the spring of 2026.