Kitty’s in Hunter Street was set to become flats in a major redevelopment, but the company behind it has had to reconsider its position because of escalating building costs.

In December, Hunter Street Properties was given permission by Fife Council to convert the former nightclub and adjacent bar into a total of 19 flats.

It has been in discussions with the building’s owner to try to deliver the project, but rising costs saw it put on the market by property consultants, Falconer.

Kitty's nightclub is back on the market

Kitty’s closed in 2019 - a sad end to a venue that was one of Kirkcaldy’s most popular for many years.

The former club, in a B-listed building was set to be turned into 10 flats. A new first floor was to be added to the single storey west wing facing on to Wemyssfield to form four two-storey houses, and six flats created in its east wing facing on to Hunter Street.

The adjacent former Kandy Bar - perhaps better known to many as Thunder Road and The Gallery - was tol become nine two-bedroom flats.

It would have marked a new era for a building which has had many purposes over the decades. It was previously the town’s main Post Office before Remo Macioica turned it into a thriving nightclub and the Auld Post Hotel.