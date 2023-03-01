News you can trust since 1871
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Former Kirkcaldy nightclub back on market as rising costs hit conversion plans

A former Kirkcaldy nightclub has been put back on the market after plans to convert it into flats were hit by rising costs.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
53 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 11:46am

Kitty’s in Hunter Street was set to become flats in a major redevelopment, but the company behind it has had to reconsider its position because of escalating building costs.

In December, Hunter Street Properties was given permission by Fife Council to convert the former nightclub and adjacent bar into a total of 19 flats.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been in discussions with the building’s owner to try to deliver the project, but rising costs saw it put on the market by property consultants, Falconer.

Kitty's nightclub is back on the market
Kitty's nightclub is back on the market
Kitty's nightclub is back on the market
Most Popular

Kitty’s closed in 2019 - a sad end to a venue that was one of Kirkcaldy’s most popular for many years.

The former club, in a B-listed building was set to be turned into 10 flats. A new first floor was to be added to the single storey west wing facing on to Wemyssfield to form four two-storey houses, and six flats created in its east wing facing on to Hunter Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The adjacent former Kandy Bar - perhaps better known to many as Thunder Road and The Gallery - was tol become nine two-bedroom flats.

It would have marked a new era for a building which has had many purposes over the decades. It was previously the town’s main Post Office before Remo Macioica turned it into a thriving nightclub and the Auld Post Hotel.

It was subsequently taken over by Mario Caira who invested significant sums on several refurbishments.

KirkcaldyPost OfficeFife Council