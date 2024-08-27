Former Kirkcaldy public toilet block up for auction – and this is the starting price
A former public toilet in Kirkcaldy is going under the hammer next week, with a starting price of just £26,000.
Future Property Auctions will take the vacant Brodick Road block to auction on September 5. Any successful bidder will get little more than a shell - but the empty building, which measures nine metres by four metres, sits close to the Templehall Tavern.
Declared surplus to requirements by Fife Council several years ago, its walls have attracted vandals, but auctioneers describe it as “an excellent investment opportunity in a sought-after area” once converted. They say it is ready for renovation/conversion, and benefits from planning consent for hot food - although a previous application to turn it into a take-away was rejected by councillors.
The auctioneers added: “The location is highly accessible and has the benefit of on-street parking with public car parking facilities nearby as well as public transport connections.”
