More than 2800 people have now signed an online petition calling on the building’s owners, London based SPK - the Polish Ex-combatants Association which formally manages the club - to listen to the community and halt plans to put it up for sale on the open market.

The volunteers who run the Polish Club, which celebrates its 70th anniversary next year, want an opportunity to take it under local control.

Tis week they were publicly backed by former Prime Minister , Gordon Brown, and Kirkcaldy’s twin town of Ingolstadt.

The Polish Club Kirkcaldy which faces the threat of closure if London-based owners, SPK, go ahead with plans to put it on the open market

Mr Brown said: “The Polish Club has been a central feature at the heart of Kirkcaldy and Fife life for decades

'We owe so much to the Polish community in wartime and since and for the part they play in the life of our community and I hope that the club's continued presence in Kirkcaldy can be assured.”

A letter of support also came from Ingolstadt Town Twinning Association, which has used the Polish Club for many twinning occasions.

Michael Klarner, chairman said: “We always experienced great hospitality in the Polish Club and highly appreciate its contribution towards understanding of peoples in a spirit of openness and friendship.

“The closure of the club would mean a great loss for our twinning association and, as we understand, indeed much more for the local community.”

It urged the owners to consider alternatives to closure.

The petition to save the Polish Club has gathered names from across the UK.

That depth of support has been warmly welcomed, but the key to applying under the Government’s Community Right To Buy (CRTB) is to demonstrate specific local support.

Under the scheme, the campaigners have to demonstrate that 10% of the immediate population - within the council ward - back the buy-out.

John Hamilton, president of the Polish Club, described the support as “fantastic” and added: “The petition has drawn a lot of interest which has been really positive.”

The Polish Club is home to a huge range of local organisations, but, in common with all community facilities, it has remained closed during lockdown.

