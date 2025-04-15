Forth crossing: could new study lead to launch of a Kirkcaldy-Edinburgh service?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans for a Forth crossing linking Kirkcaldy and Edinburgh are back on the table - 17 years after a hovercraft trial sparked huge interest in the Lang Toun.

A new £27,000 feasibility study has been completed and will be presented to the town’s councillors who can then consider the next steps.

But the big difference between now and the original pilot project is that politicians either side of the Forth are on board. In 2007, Edinburgh was less than lukewarm about a proposed hovercraft service from the Lang Toun into Portobello, and that, effectively, killed it off.

Much has changed since then and with the capital’s northern coastline from Leith to Granton being transformed, there are potentially more options on the table - and the study isn’t just fixated on any one type of vessel.

The 2007 hovercraft trial - 17 years on a new crossing could be on the cards (Pic: TSPL)

Any service is still some time away from launching, but the hope is that by next year a framework will be in place to start making serious inroads and all the key players will be round the table to look at locations, infrastructure and which type of vessel could be deployed across the Forth.

The hovercraft used by former Stagecoach boss Brian Soutar took just 18 minutes to make the journey across, and that opened the door to tourism and visitors as well as benefits for workers going to and from the capital.

Councillor Ian Cameron, convener of Kirkcaldy area committee, has bene pushing the case for a new Forth crossing for more than two years.

He said: “It has to be seen in context of a complete regeneration vehicle for the town - not just a day out for a summer trip. There’s a greater political will to make it happen now, and in terms of a transport strategy it ticks all the boxes. It also taps into economic regeneration, and would be a huge fillip to the town.”

The hovercraft in 2007 which went from Kirkcaldy to Portobello (Pic: TSPL)

If a vessel sets sail it could provide a rapid link to Leith, Granton or Newhaven which are all now served by the city’s tram network - and help to make a dent in the 77,000 daily care journeys made over the Queensferry Crossing.

The bigger picture of closer ties between Kirkcaldy and north Edinburgh across the Forth then comes into play with potential benefits for both.

It is understood City of Edinburgh Council is on board with the aim to produce a further report which has the agreement of both and Fife will then take the lead.